Not everything needs to be ‘documented’: CPI

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI state leadership meet has witnessed severe criticisms against the functioning of the Government, Police, and the Silverline project.

This even as CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran maintained that all the reprehensions could not be recorded in the state conference report though the party doesn't reject them outrightly.

The CPI Executive Samiti and Council meetings were held to prepare the political and organizational reports to be presented at the state conference and to suggest amendments to political resolutions being discussed by the party congress.

The party members raised severe criticism against the Police during the Executive Samiti meet, which was held first. It was also observed that the functioning of the Pinarayi Government was not up to mark. However, only the opinion that both the Government and the Front should maintain the “Leftist nature” was made part of the report.

Strong criticisms were again raised when the draft reports prepared by Executive Samiti were presented at the Council meeting. There were demands to reconsider the decision “taken in haste” to fix the age limit of 75 years in the party and the 65-year age limit for district secretaries.

However, the factional fault lines between the Kanam section and the KE Ismail-Prakash Babu grouping didn’t come to the fore in the meetings.

Former MLA from Idukki’s Peerumade ES Bijimol, who unsuccessfully contested the Idukki secretary post, charged that though the party had decided to provide reservation to women in district councils, the same was not being implemented in all places.