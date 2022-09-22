NIA raid at PFI offices in Kerala, 9 leaders in custody

Malappuram: In a massive crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided premises linked to the organisation.

More than 100 PFI leaders have been arrested in the raids that took place in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

NIA and ED are conducting the raids as part of an investigation into several cases including financial dealings of the Popular Front leaders.

Nine leaders in PFI's Kerala chapter, including Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman, Secretary and State President, were taken into custody during the raid.

Kerala | NIA & ED conducting raids at the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district, PFI workers stage protest pic.twitter.com/9bXewpGJo6 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The raids are progressing in more than 50 places in Kerala. PFI workers staged a protest when the raid took place at the residence of PFI Chairmain OMA Salam in the wee hours of Thursday in Manjeri of Kerala's Malappuram district.

The offices of Pathanamthitta District Secretary Mundu Kottakkal Sadiq and the Adoor Parakkod office are among the places checked.

A pen-drive was seized from PFI leader Karamana Ashraf Moulavi's house in Poonthura.



The houses of Salam and Moulavi have been raided in the past as well.

"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," PFI said in a statement according to NDTV.