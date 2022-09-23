Jithin's arrest a warning; no one attaches any value to Sudhakaran's comments: M V Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: The arrest of the person who threw an explosive device at the AKG Centre was a warning to those who blamed the CPM, said party Kannur District Secretary MV Jayarajan.

Jayarajan also taunted that no one gave the accused chocolate when he evaded the police. He added that if K. Sudhakaran takes the law into his hands, he will face legal action.

"The arrest made it clear that the CPM was right when it said that the Congressmen were behind the attack. Congress ridiculed us then. EP Jayarajan came under severe attack," Jayarajan said.

"No one pays any attention to what Sudhakaran says. He is looking for a chance to join the BJP. The people have the wisdom to realise that if one takes the law into their hands, they would be dealt with legally," he added.

"Because Congressmen know that their party and the BJP are brothers in arms, they used the photos of some of former leaders of the Congress and the RSS were used to promote the Bharat Jodo Yatra. By doing this, they are trying to destroy the Congress," Jayarajan said commenting on the faux passe that led to VD Savarkar's photo appearing on Congress' banner in Kochi.

"How is the arrest of the real culprit damaging the Congress. That party is on a self-destruction path. There is no need for political witch hunting," he told Manorama News.