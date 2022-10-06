Malayalam
Vadakkencherry bus accident: Absconding driver nabbed from Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Vadakkencherry Bus Accident
Jomon was en route Thiruvananthapuram in a car to meet a lawyer when the team caught him.
Kollam: Jomon, the driver of the tourist bus that rammed a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation super fast, killing nine people, was nabbed from Chavara in Kollam on Thursday afternoon.

It is learnt that Jomon, who drove the ill-fated bus, sought treatment at a hospital in Thrissur before leaving the place unnoticed.

As per reports, Vadakkencherry police followed Jomon before nabbing him. He was en route Thiruvananthapuram in a car to meet a lawyer when the team caught him. Jomon's mobile phone proved decisive in the search and his eventual apprehension.

Two accomplices who helped Jomon escape have also been taken into custody. The duo are natives of Ernakulam and Kottayam.

The owner of the tourist bus is a Kottayam native.

The preliminary investigation report said speeding led to the accident. As per GPS data, the tourist bus was travelling at a speed of 97.7 kmph at the time of the accident. Palakkad Enforcement RTO has handed over the report to the Transport Commissioner. 

