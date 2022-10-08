Malayalam
Man killed, daughter serious after ambulance crashes into them

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Ambulance Accident
The ambulance hit a man and his daughter, killing the former instantly. Photo: Manorama News
Thiruvananthapuram:

Thiruvananthapuram: A 35-year-old man was killed after an ambulance that lost control rammed into him in Venjaramoodu here on Saturday. His daughter sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

Police said Pirappancode resident, Shibu, died on the spot while his four-year-old daughter has been admitted to a private medical college near here.

"The ambulance was returning from Idukki Medical college. We have taken into custody the driver and a male nurse, who accompanied a patient, to Idukki from Thiruvananthapuram medical college," said police.

According to police, the male nurse was driving the ambulance at the time of the accident. “The driver confessed to being fatigued and handing over the steering wheel to the nurse. However, the nurse too fell asleep, which caused the accident,” said a police official.

The accident happened around 6.30 am when Shibu and his daughter came to a private laboratory at Venjaramoodu.

Locals said the ambulance lost control and rammed into the father and daughter who were standing by the roadside near the lab.

