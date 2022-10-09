TVPM Mayor's decision to allot public parking space to hotel draws flak

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's decision to allot a public parking space on the busy MG Road to a private hotel has come for criticism.

The space, which comes under the Public Works Department, is currently being rented for Rs 5,000 per month.

The corporation permitted a newly-opened private hotel in the Devaswom Board building, opposite the Ayurveda College on MG Road to use the parking space.

As per the decision taken by the traffic advisory committee headed by Mayor Arya Rajendran, the agreement was made on a Rs 100 document, which was signed by the hotel owner and the corporation secretary.

The action was taken even when the mayor did not possess the authority to allot a parking space under the Road Safety Act.

Before handing it over to the hotel, the space was used by the public to park their vehicles for Rs 10. The hotel disallowing other vehicles to park there had led to a verbal dispute recently.

BJP Councillor Thirumala Anil said he would pursue legal action against the corporation's decision.

The corporation, meanwhile, responded by saying not permitting other vehicles to park in the space was a breach of contract and that the complaints would be investigated.