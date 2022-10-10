Environmental scientist Dr A Achuthan is no more

Kozhikode: Renowned environmental scientist and former state president of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad Dr A Achuthan, passed away. He was 89.



He was under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for age-related ailments.

Achuthan had served as a member of fact-finding panels like the Endosulfan Inquiry Commission and the Plachimada Public Inquiry Commission. He was also an active participant in Silent Valley conservation activities.

As per his wish, his body will not be kept for the public to pay respects or offer wreaths.

Achuthan was a faculty member at the Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology), Calicut University, and the Centre for Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development. He has also made a significant contribution to education, environment protection, science awareness, waste management, housing, and traffic issues.