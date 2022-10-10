Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Environmental scientist Dr A Achuthan is no more

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 10, 2022 03:38 PM IST
Dr A Achuthan was an active participant in Silent Valley conservation activities. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Renowned environmental scientist and former state president of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad Dr A Achuthan, passed away. He was 89.

He was under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for age-related ailments.

Achuthan had served as a member of fact-finding panels like the Endosulfan Inquiry Commission and the Plachimada Public Inquiry Commission. He was also an active participant in Silent Valley conservation activities.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per his wish, his body will not be kept for the public to pay respects or offer wreaths.

Achuthan was a faculty member at the Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology), Calicut University, and the Centre for Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development. He has also made a significant contribution to education, environment protection, science awareness, waste management, housing, and traffic issues.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.