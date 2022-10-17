Vizhinjam stir: Protesters block roads, march to Secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram: Raising the issues related to the construction of the Vizhinjam International Seaport and protesting against the state government's stance, protesters will block roads at eight locations in the Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday.

The Samara Samithi alleged that the government is paying no heed to the protest at the port entrance and attempts are being made to scuttle the stir. As part of the protests led by the Samara Samithi, they would block roads at Attingal, Kazhakootam Station Kadavu, Chacka, Thiruvallom, Vizhinjam, Poovar, and Uchakada from 8.30 am to 3 pm on Monday.

A march will also be held from the Martyrs' Column at Palayam to the Secretariat at 11 am.

The Samara Samithi also said that protests will be held at the district centres on October 19, and an art-cultural gathering will be held in front of the Secretariat in the afternoon.

The stir was launched on August 16.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to hold conciliatory talks soon as the port construction has to be resumed at the earliest.

After consulting the Chief Minister, the cabinet sub-committee will meet the protesters.

During the talks held with the Adani Group the other day, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil had given an assurance that the stir would be resolved soon.

Circular



A circular of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram has said that instead of resolving the demands put forth by the fishermen over the Vizhinjam port issue, the government has an obstinate attitude and that the stir would be intensified.



The government has a unilateral stance and not even one of the seven demands raised by the Samara Samithi has been met, stated the circular, which was read out at the churches under the Archdiocese on Sunday. In the circular, Archbishop Dr Thomas J Netto has also appealed to make the protests on Monday a success.

After the stir was launched at the port entrance, this is the fifth time that a circular is being read out at the churches under the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese.

The circular also directed to cooperate with a commission, constituted to study the impacts due to the port construction.