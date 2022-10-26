Malayalam
Building collapses in Maradu, two Odisha natives dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2022 12:39 PM IST Updated: October 26, 2022 01:37 PM IST
The incident happened while the house was being demolished for reconstruction. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Two people died on Wednesday after a building collapsed at Gandhi Square near Nucleus Mall in Maradu. The deceased are Shankar (25) and Sushant (35), natives of Odisha.

The incident happened while the house was being demolished for reconstruction.

A slab of the building collapsed and fell on them while they were working. The rescuers took them to the hospital immediately, but they succumbed to their injuries.

While one worker who was injured severely has been admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital and another to a private hospital in Vyttila.

