Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Vadakkencherry accident: KSRTC driver too responsible, states report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Nine people, including five students were killed and over 40 were injured after a private bus hit a state-run KSRTC bus from behind in Kerala's Palakkad district on October 7, 2022. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Palakkad: The KSRTC bus driver too has been found responsible for the recent Vadakkencherry accident that claimed the lives of nine people, including students.

The KSRTC bus slowed down in the middle of the road causing the tourist bus behind, which was recklessly driven and over the speed limit, to ram into it, states an investigation report into the tragic incident.

While the report pins the most blame on the driver of this tourist bus, it stated the KSRTC driver too was careless.

RELATED ARTICLES

If the tourist bus was running at 97.7 km/hr, then it must be understood that the transport carrier was running at even more speed.

It is the abrupt slowing down of this bus that worsened the accident, the report said.

The report also raps the driver of a car which was between the tourist bus and the KSRTC transport carrier.

It said the car was travelling at a speed of only 50 km/hr on a lane which was meant for high-speed vehicles.

The lack of traffic lights and reflectors on the national highway was also pointed out.

On October 5, a tourist bus rammed into a KSRTC bus killing nine and injuring 40 others. The tourist bus, carrying students and teachers, was returning after a school trip.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.