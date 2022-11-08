Kerala implemented EWS quota in 2020, SC verdict won't herald any change

Thiruvananthapuram: The latest Supreme Court order endorsing the 10 percent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society will not make much difference to the recruitment and admission processes in Kerala as the State already implemented the amended constitutional provisions in this regard.

By way of the 103rd amendment, Articles 15(6) and 16(6) were inserted in the Constitution to provide up to 10 percent reservation to those belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) of the population. This reservation benefit, given to those belonging to the forwad castes, is popularly referred to as EWS quota.

Subsequently, the Kerala Government issued a notification for the implementation of the EWS quota on October 23, 2020, itself. The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has ensured the 10 percent reservation is applicable for all job notifications after this date. However, the rank lists of exams held for the posts are yet to be published and hence the wait for implementation of the quota system for the ‘poorest of poor’ among forward castes on the ground.

The quota has also been implemented for admission to professional courses including engineering and medicine.

The State Government allocated 10 percent additional seats so that the EWS quota will not affect the general category and other category reservation seats. It has also decided to grant a concession in Plus-Two marks, the basic qualification. Besides, the reservation based on economic criterion is allotted for admission to the Higher Secondary.

The PSC allocates 10 percent reservation in government jobs for EWS out of the 50 percent for general category.

The eligible aspirants should make a one-time claim for the reservation while applying for jobs listed by PSC. Those seeking EWS quota should produce a certificate issued by the concerned village officer/ tahsildar, attesting that they belong to the economically weaker sections of society, upon being shortlisted and summoned for PSC certificate verification.

Who all are eligible?

There are many criteria, the primary being that the person or his family’s annual income should be below Rs 4 lakh. They should not be beneficiaries of any other reservation schemes.

A person coming under the EWS category should not possess more than 2.5 acres of land in any gram panchayat, 75 cents in municipality, and 50 cents in municipal corporation areas.

The combined land that the person owns under the municipal and corporation jurisdictions should not exceed 75 cents in area. The land they possess, both within and outside the state, will be considered.

Persons whose family owns house plots having an area of more than 20 cents in a municipality or 15 cents in corporation jurisdiction are not eligible. The combined house plots the person holds in corporation and municipal jurisdictions should not exceed 20 cents.

The beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) or the BPL ration card holders are however eligible for the EWS quota.