Ordinance to strip Governor of Chancellor powers reaches Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has despatched to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan a controversial ordinance to abolish latter's powers as Chancellor of universities.

The Ordinance reached the Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning, sources say.

The Kerala Government does not expect the Governor to sign the ordinance. Therefore, the government is exploring the possibility of bringing a Bill and passing the legislation after convening the Assembly.



"If the Governor has any disagreement with any of the aspects of the ordinances issued by the government, then the latter would explain its stand. Many of the previous ordinances were put on hold by the Governor without pointing to any shortcomings," Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindhu had stated earlier while announcing that the Left government would convene an Assembly session next month and bring out a legislation if Khan was not prepared to sign the latest ordinance.

The next meeting of the Cabinet will take a decision on the issue.



On Thursday, the State Government had removed Governor from the position of the Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed university.

An order in this regard was issued after amending the State rules and regulations on the deemed university.

The Governor and the state government are at odds over the functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors.