Governor may issue show cause notice to veterinary varsity VC

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan may issue a show cause notice to Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) vice-chancellor M R Saseendranath. The governor will seek an explanation from the VC as to why he shouldn't be removed from the post.

His move follows the High Court verdict which revoked the appointment of the VC of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) Dr K Riji John.

The court found that the appointment had been made in violation of the University Grants Commission norms.

Now, it seems similar errors have occurred in the appointment of the KVASU VC as well.

Recently, the Supreme Court set aside the VC appointment to the Kerala Technological University, citing the same reason.

The High Court has now directed KUFOS to constitute a new selection committee and this time, ensure that the appointment process follows UGC rules.

John is also one of the nine VCs who was recently asked by the Governor, the Chancellor of universities, to tender their resignations on the ground that their appointments were allegedly illegal.

The court's verdict comes at a crucial juncture in the midst of a row between the governor and the state government over a slew of issues.