Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala to frame guidelines for treatment of transgender-specific health issues

Our Correspondent
Published: November 22, 2022 02:19 PM IST
UP woman critical after doctors leave cloth in stomach during surgery
According to the proposed guidelines, sex change surgery could be carried out only with the clearance of two mental health experts: IANS
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is preparing a protocol for the treatment of transgender persons. The move for common guidelines to deal with the health issues affecting such individuals follows several instances of people unfit for gender change surgery undergoing the procedure and many of them facing an acute shortage of post-surgical treatment.

According to the proposed guidelines, sex change surgery could be carried out only with the clearance of two mental health experts.

The new protocol will be based on the guidelines issued by World Physicians’ Association for Transgender Health. An expert panel has been constituted by the state government to prepare the protocol. The committee is headed by Director of Social Justice and has experts from health, legal and social sectors and representatives of transgender persons as members. Recently, the panel held its first meeting.

RELATED ARTICLES

Presently, gender transformation surgeries, which cost around Rs 5 lakh, are done only in private hospitals in Kerala. Under the proposed protocol, doctors at government medical colleges will be given special training in the procedure. Government Medical College, Kottayam, which operates a clinic for transgender individuals, has already submitted a detailed proposal to the government for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the National Health Mission (NHM) has suggested setting up of transgender-friendly hospitals in Kerala. According to the NHM’s recommendation to the state government, the General Hospitals at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad could be turned transgender-friendly in the first phase.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.