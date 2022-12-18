ESZ: Won't submit aerial survey report in SC, says Kerala forest minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Sunday said the State Government would not submit the recent aerial survey report to the Supreme Court.

He was referring to the recent aerial survey carried out to demarcate the ecologically sensitive zones (ESZs), or buffer zones, around wildlife sanctuaries. Many, including farmers' collective, had compleined of errors in the satellite survey.

The minister on Sunday admitted that there could be some errors in the survey. "The Government will only submit a new report in the Supreme Court. The aerial survey was carried out in order to show the apex court that its directions for a comprehensive survey of forest areas was followed by the state," he said.

He added that his department would tap the revenue department before finalising the new report.

The minister's calrification came a day ahead of the proposed stir, led by Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), against the Government on the ESZ issue.

Coming down on the governement severely, Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil on Sunday alleged there was a conspiracy behind the recently released faulty satellite images of ESZs and the delay in releasing the survey report.

Demanding the withdrawal of the latest maps, the Bishop said three or four ministers should study the issue and conduct a social impact study of demarcating buffer zones.

He addressed the media at a press conference here ahead of the launch of the 'Jana Jagratha Yathra', against the government's stand on the buffer zone issue.

Meanwhile, the LDF-led Sulthan Bathery municipality has passed a resolution against the new survey map. The civic body alleged that the new report only has details of a few buildings and areas of the place and has omitted the rest.

The municipality also demanded a direct survey, rather than a satellite survey.