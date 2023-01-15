Tourist bus overturns on Vagamon-Thodupuzha Road; driver, passengers injured

A tourist bus carrying 40 passengers overturned at Koovappally on the Vagamon-Thodupuzha Road Saturday evening.

The driver and several passengers sustained injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital at Thodupuzha.

The passengers were mostly Anganwadi staff and family members of Vadavucode Block Panchayat at Perumbavur.

The accident occurred near 'S Valavu' at Koovappally by 8 pm. It is alleged that the bus was speeding.

Locals have complained that accidents are common in the region and despite their repeated requests, authorities have not rectified the anomalies.