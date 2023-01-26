CPM suspends Neyyattinkara councillor accused of defrauding elderly woman

Thiruvananthapuram: A councillor in the Neyyattinkara Municipality, who is accused of defrauding an elderly woman, has been suspended by the CPM.

The party that is the major constituent of the ruling LDF has taken action against Thavaravila ward councillor Sujin. Recently, he was booked on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust on the complaint of a 78-year-old.

Sujin has reportedly moved the High Court of Kerala for bail. The Marayamuttom Police registered a case against Sujin in December.

According to a complaint filed on December 5, Sujin and his wife Geethu cheated Baby, who was living alone. They are accused of grabbing her 12.5 cents property, besides taking away her gold and Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Sujin and his family reportedly moved in with Baby in February 2021 under the pretence of supporting her. Later, they took her gold and pawned it and collected cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh on various occasions, Baby said in her complaint.