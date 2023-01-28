Idukki: Wild elephants continue to trigger panic in the district

Idukki: On Saturday, wild elephants continued wandering into human settlements and caused havoc in numerous areas of Kerala's high-range Idukki district.

Wildlife officials reported that a herd of jumbos that was discovered wandering through estates this morning severely destroyed a home in the early hours at B L Ram village in Devikulam taluk.

On Friday, the elephants stayed in one of the estates for hours until being forced away by forest officers after several failed attempts. The elephants, however, did not return to the woodlands, according to a wildlife officer.

"The house was partially damaged. But no one suffered any injury. We drove the herd away from that estate yesterday but the elephants are yet to go back to forests. We have limitations to drive them directly to forests," a wildlife official told PTI.

The elephant herd's attack on the house was reported a day after a wild tusker known locally as 'Arikomban', which frequently strays into human settlements allegedly in search of grains, destroyed a ration shop in Panniyar Estate in the early hours of Friday. 'Ari' means rice and 'komban' means tusker in local parlance.

A house was also destroyed in the elephant attack in a nearby area on Friday, wildlife officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)

