Man who broke into Union Minister Muraleedharan's house nabbed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2023 07:28 AM IST
Minister's staff found the window panes of the house near Balasubramanya temple in Kochulloor broken by 11am on Thursday. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A mentally-challenged man who broke into the Ulloor residence of Union Minister V Muraleedharan a few days ago was nabbed on Saturday from Thampanoor Railway Station premises here, reported Manorama News. Payyannur native Manoj, who is a former hotel worker, was tracked down using CCTV visuals, said police.

The police said that Manoj was, however, aware that it was the residence of the minister. Manorama News reported that he believed the government is responsible for his mental health and he broke in to protest the same.

He arrived in Thiruvananthapuram around 10 years ago and worked in a hotel in Sreekaryam for a while. 

Muraleedharan's house was found vandalised by his domestic help around 11 am on Thursday,  when he was not present in the house.

The glass windows of the house were smashed as if in a stone pelting incident, and there were also a few blood stains. A few stones were found in the car parking area of the house. The help informed the neigbours and police

