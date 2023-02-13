Phone call of Jenish Kumar MLA threatening KSEB official, out

Pathanamthitta: Even as the row over mass leave by Konni Taluk Office employees festers a recording of a threatening phone call purportedly made by legislator KU Jenish Kumar has come out.



In the clip he is heard threatening an official of the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited after the latter refused power connection to a theatre in Konni, Manorama Online reported.

The KSEB had apparently given an estimate of Rs 5.15 lakh to the theatre owner to install a transformer for the cinema hall. However, he did not pay the money and the KSEB, therefore, didn't allot the transformer. Apparently, the MLA placed a transformer in the area in the name of a non-existing Kaushal Kendra and vehicle charging station, and asked KSEB employees to grant connection to the theatre owner from the same.

In the call, one can hear the legislator talking to an official in strong language and even using expletives, to which the official responds that his superiors should be contacted regarding this demand.

When the official says he can't do anything against law, the MLA says 'I know how to get you do it.'

×

As per norms private parties are not allowed an electricity connection from a transformer installed with public fund, but the permission for the same was apparently taken at a special meeting with Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, in Thiruvananthapuram, said Manorama Online.

The KSEB official who was threatened by the MLA was later transferred from Pathanamthitta to Kottayam, sources claimed.

As reported earlier the CPM legislator had exposed the mass absence of the Taluk Office employees. This apparently upset a section of the Revenue Department employees. The other day a WhatsApp recording in which the Taluk Office personnel were heard berating the MLA too had come out in public.

The row over the mass leave even pitted the Pathanmthitta district leadership of the CPI and the CPM against each other after the Revenue Minister who belongs to the former party promised strict action against the erring staff.