Theft of fuel from KSRTC depot, groceries go missing from Consumerfed

Kottayam: A surprise inspection by senior officials has revealed a major discrepancy in the stocks at the wholesale godown of Consumerfed (Kerala State Cooperative Consumers Federation) in Kottayam.

The check was carried out at the godown located at Puthenangady. According to officials, there was a shortfall of grocery items worth Rs 34,84,243 at the godown, which is the only storage facility of Consumerfed in Kottayam district.

Subsequently, Consumerfed Managing Director M Salim suspended the manager in charge of the godown and two temporary employees from service.

“The manager of the godown and other staff will be given an opportunity to give an explanation regarding the shortfall of stocks. The manager’s initial response was that some companies had taken back damaged items supplied by them and this was not recorded in the stock register. We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter,” said the managing director.

Incidentally, the manager of Consumerfed’s godown in Idukki district at Kattappana is already under suspension over fraud. With alleged malpractice being reported from Kottayam also, top officials in Consumerfed have decided to carry out the inspections in the remaining districts also.

Fuel pilferage too bleeds KSRTC, 1,000 litre diesel vanishes

Thiruvananthapuram: Fuel pilferage is likely one factor that is bleeding the revenues of the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC). An inspection at the Nedumangad depot revealed thousand litres of diesel have been diverted from the fuel stock here.

The contractor, M/s MSP Fuels of Nedumangad, had reportedly supplied 15,000 litres. But when the fuel storage tank at the depot there was a shortfall of 1,000 litres.



If the fraud had not been detected, the KSRTC would have suffered a loss of Rs 96,000. The inspection flowed persistent demands by the employees who suspected a major fraud.



The employees even claimed that the fraud had been going on for long and that a detailed inquiry is warranted. The depot authorities continue to give the oft-repeated response that the issue had been brought to the notice of the higher-ups.



There were complaints that the cumulative mileage of the depot remained low in the past few months, but few inspections were conducted. Even classes were also organised to train mechanics and drivers on how to increase fuel efficiency.



The contractor made up for the shortfall by bringing more fuel.



This fraud exposed at Nedumangad depot is testimony to the pilferage and embezzlement likely going on in the KSRTC without let or hindrance.