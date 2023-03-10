Sexual assault: Inspector removed from service two months before retirement

Kasaragod: Kasaragod Crime Branch Inspector R Sivasankaran, a serial offender who sexually assaulted a female complainant, has been expelled from the Kerala Police force two months before his retirement.

In a statement, state police chief Anil Kant said Sivasankaran was found to be "behaviourly unfit" to continue in the police force and ordered his disqualification from service as per Section 86 (3) of the Kerala Police Act.

Kant served him a show-cause notice and personally heard his defence before issuing the marching orders.

Since 2006, the officer has been suspended from service four times and subjected to departmental proceedings 11 times, said the statement.

These disciplinary actions were taken on rape, foisting false cases against innocent, illegal acquisition of wealth, and trespassing.

Sivasankaran, a native of Palakkad, was transferred to Kasaragod as a punishment after he tried to run over a female complainant. The incident happened on August 29, 2019.

The officer allegedly sexually assaulted the woman who first approached him to file a complaint. He allegedly took her nude photographs and threatened to make them public if she approached the police.

According to reports, he called the woman to Thiruvilwamala, a hilly village in Thrissur district, to talk about the case.

When she arrived on a scooter, Sivasankaran allegedly ran over her with an Innova -- a multi-utility vehicle of Toyota.