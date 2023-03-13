Brahmapuram bio-mining firm MD alleges conspiracy behind major fire

Kochi: Bio-mining firm Zonta Infratech which was responsible for over 35% of the garbage at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard has claimed a conspiracy behind a major fire at the site.

The fire that spewed toxic fumes choking Kochiites for nearly 12 days was snuffed out Monday after a massive firefighting exercise.

Quizzed by mediapersons on Zonta's alleged mismanagement, its Managing Director, Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai has claimed the legacy waste was set on fire by rivals.

"In every field, there is a business rivarly. We have proof for that. I don't want to name the rival now," Rajkumar said.

He has refuted the Cochin Corporation's claim that it had sent the firm at least one letter warning of a potential fire in the dump yard considering the soaring temperature.

"The Corporation is saying they sent a letter on 16/2/2023 and another on 6/3/2023 but those are fake because we did not receive any," Rajkumar said. He added that Zonta was responsible for bio-mining and capping in 40 of the 110 acres that make up the dump yard.