Kerala Assembly adjourned for the day after Opposition disrupts proceedings

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly was adjourned for the day after the Opposition UDF disrupted the House proceedings on Thursday.

The UDF MLAs used placards to cover the face of Speaker AN Shamseer as the proceedings of the House commenced on Thursday morning.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the UDF was protesting against the biased actions of the Speaker and Sabha TV's selective screening of Assembly visuals.

"The public needs to witness what is happening in the House," he said. He also demanded action against the watch and ward members who assaulted UDF MLAs.

The assembly was adjourned for the day after suspending the Zero Hour and Question and Answer session.

The Kerala Assembly complex had witnessed unprecedented scenes on Wednesday when a section of opposition UDF legislators who marched to the office of Speaker, accusing him of being biased in the House, got into a scuffle with house marshals.

At least four Opposition MLAs and seven watch-and-ward staff who were injured in the exchange have sought treatment at various hospitals here, sources said.

The watch-and-ward staff, also known as house marshals, oversee the security of the State Assembly and work under the control of the Speaker and the Secretary to the Legislature.