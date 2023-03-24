Ailing ex-KSRTC driver, 78, ends life frustrated over delay in getting pension

Perinthalmanna: The relatives of a 78-year-old former Kerala State Road Transport Corporation driver, who was found hanging, have alleged that he ended his life in despair over the delay in receiving his pension and not due to ill health.

Raman was found hanging in a private building near his house at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district on Monday.

The police, who registered a case of unnatural death, said he took the extreme step due to mental distress over physical ailments.

Raman's relatives complained to the police demanding a correction to the FIR to include the statement that he had ended his life over mental distress caused by his inability to buy medicines following the non-payment of his pension.

The complaint by the relatives states that Raman died by suicide as he was frustrated over the delay to get the pension even on March 20, though the scheduled payment date was March 7.

What relatives say

Even on the eve of his death, Raman had shared with his friends concern over the non-receipt of pension, said people close to him.

On March 20, he called a former colleague around 9 am and enquired about the pension. When he heard that KSRTC was likely to be paid only next week, Raman was deeply disappointed, relatives said. He was found hanging in a nearby building an hour later.

Three years ago, a complicated surgery had been carried out on Raman’s leg which was injured in a vehicle accident. Another surgery was done after he fell down and fractured his thigh bone. He used to move with the help of a walking stick. He was also bothered by cardiac problems. He needed a large amount to buy medicines every day.

Twelve days before he was found dead, doctors had recommended an angioplasty for Raman after he was admitted to the hospital following chest pain. He was discharged a week later. However, the procedure could not be carried out due to the lack of money.

Raman and his wife were living in a small house on a three-cent plot of land. Their children live separately. All expenditures, including those for buying medicines, were met from the pension amount, relatives said.