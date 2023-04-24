12 Congress workers under preventive detention in Kochi ahead of Modi visit

Kochi: As many as 12 Congress workers were placed under preventive detention in Kochi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

Congress and Youth Congress activists from West Kochi were taken into custody. It is indicated that they were detained by the police in anticipation of a protest against the visit, sources said. There are unconfirmed reports that leaders such as KPCC Secretary Thambi Subramaniam and DCC Secretary Sreekumar are in preventive detention. More people could also be detained later.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Kerala. Upon his arrival from Madhya Pradesh on board an Indian Air Force aircraft at the naval airport at Willingdon Island, Kochi, the PM will be leading a mega road show along the 1.8-km stretch from the Thevara Junction to the Sacred Heart College ground. The rally is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm.

After attending Yuvam 2023, an interaction programme with the youth at 6 pm, the PM is scheduled to hold a meeting with the heads of different church denominations at 7:45 pm. Following this meeting, to be held at the Taj Malabar, he will be staying overnight at the same hotel.