Kollam: Three people died in two seperate accidents at Mangad on Kollam bypass road.

Kayamkulam Kandalloor resident Dr Mini Unnikrishnan and driver Sunil died in a car crash while returning from Thiruvananthapuram to Kayamkulam. They were returning from Thiruvananthapuram after receiving an award for Mini's services in Homeopathy.

Nedumbana native VG Ranjith also died in a bike accident in Mangad. According to Manorama News reports, his bike fell into a drainage channel under construction.