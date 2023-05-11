Security for hospitals in 3 categories; Kerala Govt to pass Ordinance in next Cabinet meeting

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday assured necessary amendments will be made to ensure stricter implementation of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012, in the state for the increased safety of health workers while on duty.

He said an Ordinance to amend the law will be tabled in the next Cabinet meeting. He also said changes in the definitions of health institutions and health workers, punishments to be meted out etc. will be made from time to time.

Police aid outposts will be set up at major hospitals to tighten security.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister in light of the gruesome murder of Dr Vandana Das (23), who was stabbed multiple times by a patient. The attacker who was in police custody, was brought to the Kottarakara Taluk Hospital for treatment of his injuries when he proceeded to stab the victim, among others, with dressing room scissors.

Pinarayi directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Principal Secretary of the Health Department and the Secretary for Law to hold discussions in this regard under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and submit proposals for the amendments to be made before the Cabinet meeting.

The opinions of the Kerala University of Health Sciences and various health workers' organisations, among others, will also be sought in the matter.

The petitions and suggestions put forth by several doctors' associations and medical students, and the recommendations made by the Kerala High Court will also be taken into consideration before tabling the Ordinance.

In light of increasing attacks on medicos and hospital workers by patients' families, the High Court had earlier directed that an FIR be registered within an hour of receiving the information regarding an attack against healthcare professionals.

It had also made clear that the same had to be publicized through the news media or other appropriate methods, so as to ensure that the citizens would understand that any attack, howsoever big or small, would be visited with the severest of consequences under the law.

It further ordered that medical interns, house surgeons and post-graduate students should be provided protection under the provisions of the 2012 Act.

The court had also asked the government to come out with suggestions, including legislative intervention, to curtail the attacks on medical personnel, pursuant to which it had been informed by the government that a move to amend the Act was being considered.

Hospitals to be divided into three categories

The chief minister directed that the Health Department and the Home Department should take joint measures on a war footing to ensure the safety of health workers in the state.

Security systems will be implemented by dividing hospitals into three categories.

Under the first category, police outposts will be established at medical colleges, district hospitals, general hospitals, and women's and children's hospitals. Officers holding ranks not less than a sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector or civil police officers should be deployed on deputation for the purpose.

"Round-the-clock police surveillance must be ensured in other hospitals as well. All hospitals should mandatorily install closed-circuit cameras. Proper monitoring of CCTV cameras must be ensured. There should be proper warning systems in hospitals. A safe environment must be created for health workers. Security audits should be conducted every six months in all hospitals," instructed the chief minister.

The security audit shall be carried out jointly by the health and police departments under the supervision of the District Collector concerned.

He further said the possibility of appointing two doctors in the emergency department at night in government hospitals should be looked into.

Special security should be put in place when bringing accused persons to the hospital. "Congestion in and around hospitals should also be brought under control," he added.

Health Minister Veena George attended the meeting online. Chief Secretary V P Joy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Dr V Venu, State Police Chief Anil Kant, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr K M Abraham, Principal Secretaries A P M Mohammed Hanish, Tinku Biswal, ADGPs M R Ajith Kumar, T K Vinod Kumar, and Law Department Secretary Hari Nair, among others, were present during the meeting.

KGMOA calls off strike

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), an association of doctors working in primary health centres, district and general hospitals, called off its strike following their meeting with the chief minister.

However, Dr T N Suresh, president of the association, clarified that the doctors will not engage in VIP duty until the assurances given by the chief minister become a reality.

(With Live Law inputs)

