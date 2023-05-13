Two children drowned near Thattukadavu jetty in Paravur

Paravur: Two children drowned in a river near Thattukadavu jetty at North Paravur on Saturday. The deceased are Sreeveda (10) and Abhinav (13). The bodies of the duo have been recovered. According to reports, search operations are underway for another child who went missing after falling into the river.



The three children reached the river ghat for taking a bath.

It was the natives who noticed the children missing after their bicycles and clothes were found abandoned on the river bank. Later, they alerted the children's families and launched a search operation with the help of the authorities.

(Details awaited)