Police need to take stern action in cyber crimes cases: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thrissur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated the Kerala Police for their excellent work in investigating and solving cases as well as maintaining law and order in the state.

However when it comes to cybercrime, the police are found lacking, he said. "There has been an increase in cyber crimes and while the police are dealing with such cases effectively, more needs to be done as a 'soft corner approach' has been seen sometimes in such matters," Pinarayi said while inaugurating the rural police headquarters in Thrissur.

He asked officers to take strict action against those found involved in cyber crimes.

He said police need to be better prepared to ensure the security of the public when dealing with dangerous situations, as sometimes unexpected incidents may happen -- in an apparent reference to the recent killing of a young doctor at the Kottarakara taluk hospital.

Vijayan said that police often work in dangerous situations and their priority is always to ensure public safety and security.

"However, some unexpected situations arise and therefore they need to be better prepared to deal with the same," he said.

