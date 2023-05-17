SFI names unelected student leader for varsity union replacing victorious Councillor

Thiruvananthapuram: College union elections in Kerala are so hotly contested in Kerala that opposing students organisations leave no stone unturned for the victory of their candidates. A rarely heard impersonation attempt has been now reported from the Christian College, Kattakada, which is affiliated to the University of Kerala.

It is alleged the Students Federation of India (SFI) attempted to sneak in for the post of Councillor to the University Union its favoured student leader instead of the girl who won the college union election for the same post.

There are two Councillor posts in the college union elections. Two SFI members — Aromal and Anagha — had emerged victorious for these two posts after the college union elections were held on December 12.

When the names of the newly elected councillors were forwarded from the college to the university, the name of A Visakh, a first-year B Sc student, was given instead of Anagha.

The SFI apparently wanted to push Visakh to the leadership of the university union. Local reports say manipulation was done at the college level to make Visakh the chairman of the Kerala University Union.Some leaders of the CPM and SFI were behind this manipulation, claimed sources.

The office-bearers of the University Union are elected through voting by the Councillors elected from the colleges. The election of the University Union office-bearers is on May 26.

Visakh is the Kattakada area committee secretary of SFI and didn’t contest the college union elections.

College Principal Dr G J Shaiju told 'Manorama' that the girl who won as the Councillor had expressed her willingness to resign, and hence, someone else was suggested. However, this cannot be done legally.

CPM's state and Thiruvananthapuram district leaders and Kerala University have received complaints about the impersonation. The SFI is the students' wing of the CPM.