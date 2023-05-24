KSRTC driver held for misbehaving with woman passenger in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A KSRTC driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger on a moving bus.

The 55-year-old Kozhikode native was arrested shortly after the incident took place on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. The accused Ibrahim has denied the allegation.

According to the complainant, she was sitting next to the driver's seat while the state-run bus was passing through the Mananthavady route.

"The woman alleged that the driver touched her in an indecent manner in the pretext of shifting the gear of the vehicle," a police officer said.

A case was registered against the man under IPC 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The accused would be produced before a local court on Wednesday, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs.)