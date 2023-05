A man died after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express in Kozhikode Monday evening.

The identity of the person is yet to be known. The accident occurred near West Hill.

According to reports, the deceased was attempting to cross the railway track when he was hit by the train.

It is the first accident involving the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.