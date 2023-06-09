CPM leaders interfered to defend Vidya in former vandalism case: DCC

Kannur: Some of the CPM's top leaders sabotaged the investigation into the case in which Payyannur College teacher Dr P Prajitha's car was vandalised to save K Vidya, a former SFI leader who was booked for forging the teaching experience certificate of Maharaja’s College and others, alleged KSU state vice president P Muhammed Shamas and Kannur DCC president Martin George.

Vidya, who was pursing her graduation at Payyanur College in 2016, had requested Prajitha to grant full marks for her internal exams. However, the teacher gave her eight of 10 in the exams, which led to an argument between the SFI unit of the college, on behalf of Vidya, and Prajitha.

Prajitha's car was set on fire the next day. Another teacher's car was also vandalised by unknown miscreants soon after this incident. Both of them are members of the pro-Congress teachers' body KPCTA.

The Payyannur police closed the case, citing lack of evidence. Martin George and Muhammed Shamas alleged that some top CPM leaders had intervened and sabotaged the investigation so that people, including Vidya, would be in the dock. "The case is not going to be proven anymore," they said.

Meanwhile, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan stated that K Vidya is not an SFI leader. “The CPM has not helped her in any way. She was no office-bearer either. What happened at Maharaja's College should not have happened. Vidya took the wrong path to get a job,” he said.

"The investigation is not transparent and honest. The police keep a distance when they hear the words DYFI and SFI,” said KPCC president K Sudhakaran.