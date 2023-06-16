CPI to construct ‘Creative House’ for senior party leaders in high range

Kottayam: The Communist Party of India (CPI) announced its plans to construct a building to facilitate the stay and get-together of its senior leaders post their removal from the national and state executive committees due to old age factors.

The building, being set up in a high-range locality, is named ‘Creative House’. The decision was taken after the party leadership was informed of certain veteran leaders taking refuge at elderly homes like Gandhibhavan in Pathanapuram in the twilight of their lives. The leadership is of the view that the same is causing disgrace to the party.

Senior CPI leader and former Vazhoor MLA Kadayanikkad Purushothaman Pillai, former Ranni MLA and delegate in four Party Congresses M K Divakaran (Pathanamthitta) and M K Divakaran's wife retired teacher Soudamini, Bhaskaran Nair, a native of Kottayam, who was a personal staff member of former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu and a long-time office secretary at Ajoy Bhavan, the CPI headquarters in Kolkata, and M S Nair (Pala), a former state executive member of the AITUC, were all stayed at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram during their last days.

All of them took shelter in shelter homes after they turned 80. Moscow Ramakrishnan, who was at the Kollam district office, has been staying at Gandhi Bhavan for the past four months. The 'Creative House' is intended to avoid this situation for other leaders. The party excludes those above the age of 75 years from the national and state councils.

The activities regarding constructing the Creative Building will be initiated after the completion of the renovation of the MN Memorial in Thiruvananthapuram at a cost of Rs 10 crore and the reconstruction of P Krishna Pillai's house in Vaikom.