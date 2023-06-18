Registration Dept orders curbs on entry of document writers to sub-registrar offices

Thiruvananthapuram: As the sub-registrar offices are notorious for graft, often the public has to grease the palms of employees here to get their work done. In a bid to curb corruption, the Kerala Government has now imposed strict restrictions on the entry of document writers into sub-registrar offices.



The action by the Registration Department follows the finding by Vigilance that a section of document writers was acting as intermediaries in perpetrating corrupt practices in sub-registrar offices. The directive said that document writers should not exercise more rights than are allowed under the Kerala Document Writers Licence Rules.

If they enter registration offices without let or hindrance, their licence would be suspended. There are also restrictions on the document writers dealing directly with the registration officials. Strict action would be taken if document writers were found inside sub-registrar offices for any unjustifiable reason or if their presence is detected during inspections. Departmental action will be taken against officials who are found to be aiding such activities.

The Registration Department has recommended that as filing sheets need to be supplied to document writers, a front office counter should be established so as to preclude their entry into the offices.

Reacting to the development, document writers said that the restrictions being imposed in the name of preventing corruption would only provide opportunities for officials to indulge in graft. They said it was their intervention that had prevented unnecessary meddling by officials.