Thodupuzha hand-chopping case: Prime accused Savad suspected to be in Afghanistan

Kochi: Where is Savad (37) of Mudasseri house, at Nooleli, Asamannoor in Ernakulam, the prime accused in the case of chopping off the hand of Prof T J Joseph after accusing him of having committed blasphemy?

Different investigating agencies have come to the conclusion that he is likely to be in Afghanistan. The Crime Branch, which was initially investigating the case, had found that Savad had fled to Bengaluru from Aluva on July 4, 2010, the day when the crime took place. However, 13 years of investigations by different intelligence agencies have not been able to trace Savad.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had received a tip-off that Savad was seen in Nepal with M K Nassar, the chief conspirator who surrendered to the authorities later. It was also learned that Savad had fled to Afghanistan after Nassar surrendered. They were together in the Himalayas for a long period of time.

The severe cold in the region would have changed the characteristics of their bodies as well as the features of their faces. When Nassar was brought in to collect evidence after his surrender, his physical appearance had changed so much that even his acquaintances and the local police could not recognise him. The investigating team thinks that Savad, too, would have undergone similar changes. The team believes that Savad could be living abroad posing as a native of Afghanistan after forging identification and travel documents.

Although the NIA conducted wide searches in Afghanistan and Pakistan with the help of the Indian Intelligence Agency's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Savad could not be traced. Intriguingly, some of the accused who were questioned in connection with the case of the smuggling of gold through diplomatic parcels stated that Savad was part of the gold smuggling racket based in Dubai and that he was spotted in the team that is engaged in transporting gold from the gold mines of Africa to the Gulf.

The NIA followed up on this lead and conducted investigations, but did not succeed in its mission. Thereafter, the agency declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for those who helped trace Savad. It also announced that the details of the informants would be kept confidential. The investigating team has requested that those who have any new information about Savad contact 0484-2349344 or 9497715294.