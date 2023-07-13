Prof Joseph says nothing to do with verdict on hand-chopping case, slams govt for lapses in giving compensation

Kochi: Minutes after the special NIA court pronounced its verdict in Thodpuzha hand-chopping case, Prof T J Joseph, the victim in the case stated that the verdict only quelled his curiosity. He noted that he is not much bothered about the verdict as it is only a court procedure.



Meanwhile, he took a dig at the state government over lapses in providing compensation to him.

He noted that the government is bound to give compensation to him as there was a serious lapse in giving protection to his life.

“ The government has the responsibility to protect me. Police protection was given to me only after the attack. I had approached the police thrice when the convicts attempted to attack me. But no action was taken over my complaint. So, there was a serious lapse from the part of the authority. The government should create a society which is safe for every citizen,” said Prof. Joseph.

NIA court here on Thursday awarded a life sentence to three people in Thodupuzha hand-chopping case. Second convict Sajil, third convict Nasar and fifth convict K A Najeeb are the three people who are sentenced to life term. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the three. Three-year jail term has been awarded to the other three convicts- P P Moideen Kunju, M K Naushad and P M Ayoob.

Prof Joseph asserted that he is not interested to take any further action over the case.

“ I'm only a normal citizen. Outdated thoughts of some people led to the attack against me. Everyone has the right to live peacefully in the world. I don't want to take revenge against anyone. I only want to live in a peaceful society where no split in the name of religion, caste, creed or group prevails,” said Joseph.

The professor was returning home with his family after attending Sunday mass at a church in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district when he was attacked by the PFI activists on July 4, 2010. The attackers, a group of seven people, pulled the professor out of the vehicle, assaulted him and then his right hand was chopped off by the main accused Savad who is still absconding. According to the police officials who initially probed the case, the accused wanted to kill Joseph for allegedly derogatory remarks about a religion in a question paper he set for the BCom semester examination at Newman College.