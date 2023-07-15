UCC is BJP's political tool to sharpen communal polarisation: Sitaram Yechury

Kozhikode: The Uniform Civil Code is BJP's political tool to sharpen communal polarisation, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.

He was speaking at CPM's seminar against the proposed implementation of UCC at Swapna Nagari in Kozhikode on Saturday.

"Discriminatory laws must be corrected in consultation with the entire community, not by imposing UCC from the top," Yechury said after inaugurating the event.

He added that Kerala was the only state where he was not asked about his religion or caste.

"Kerala is the only state where I am treated as a human being," he said.

The mega event has a line-up of 28 speakers. Interestingly, not a single Muslim woman figured in the speaker list.

The event was also noticed for the absence of LDF convener E P Jayarajan.

Associations of the Muslim community including Samastha Kerala will attend the seminar. Many VIPs including MP Elamaram Kareem, MP Jose K Mani, ministers P A Mohammed Riyas, A K Saseendran, Ahmed Devarkovil and the Thamarassery bishop Pamplani are also invited to the event.