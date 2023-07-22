Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man found charred to death inside car in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2023 11:21 AM IST Updated: July 22, 2023 11:50 AM IST
Man found charred to death in a car at Thayankary in Edathua. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A middle-aged man was found charred to death inside a car at Thayankary in Edathua village in the wee hours of Saturday.

Residents of the area first noticed the burning car near the Thayankary boat jetty around 3.45 am. They soon alerted the police control room and informed them about the incident. Fire force personnel and police rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 4.15 am.

A man, appearing to be in his late forties, was found charred inside the vehicle, which was completely gutted. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

RELATED ARTICLES

“We saw the car in flames early morning and heard blasts. We didn’t receive any hints of occupants inside the vehicle then, as the fire was raging on. We couldn’t go near the car. Finally, we realised there was one person inside after two hours,” said a resident.

A team of forensic experts visited the spot and collected the evidence.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.