Thiruvananthapuram: The lottery ticket (No: MB 200261) sold in Palakkad has bagged the Monsoon Bumper of Rs 10 crore.

Five second-place winners (MA 475211, MB 219556, MC 271281, MD 348108, and ME 625250) won Rs 10 lakh each.

The mega prize was announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department after a draw here on Wednesday.

Winners of the Monsoon Bumper (BR 92 Lottery series) must surrender their tickets within 30 days of the announcement to claim prizes, the department said in a release.