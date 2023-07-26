Alappuzha man sentenced to six years in jail for abusing minor girl

Alappuzha: A fast-track special court on Wednesday sentenced a 44-year-old man to six years of rigorous imprisonment for abusing a minor girl.



The Cherthala POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Sathyan, a resident of Thamarappilly Colony in Kakkathuruth, Ezhupunna Panchayat.

The crime took place on February 10, 2022, when he sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

Having found him guilty under provisions of the IPC as well as the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, the court awarded him a jail term of five years and six years, respectively. As the sentences shall run concurrently, the accused will have to serve a total term of six years.

The case was registered at the Aroor police station. Adv Beena appeared for the prosecution. A police team led by Aroor CI Subramonian P S conducted the probe.