Congress requests Election Commission to change Puthupally bypoll date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2023 12:13 PM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: The Indian National Congress has submitted an application to the Election Commission of India demanding to change in the Puthupally byelection date.

Ayarkunnam Congress Block President KK Raju said that the date change was requested in view of the rush related to the Manarcaud Perunnal. An application has been submitted to the Election Commission and the District Collector for a change in dates.

Devotees from all parts of Kerala visit Manarcaud Church from September 1 to 8 as part of ettunoyambu or Eight Day Lent.

"Manarcaud town will witness an influx of devotees these eight days. As the city fills up with people, there is a possibility of major traffic jams. Four polling stations are functioning in the school near St Mary's Cathedral at Manarcaud in Kottayam. Conducting elections on a festival day can be a daunting task. An application has been submitted to the Election Commission and the District Collector requesting to change the date," said KK Raju.

Puthuppally byelection

The byelection to the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kottayam will be held on September 5, the Election Commission of India has declared. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting MLA and former two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on July 18.

With less than a month for the election to the seat held by the Congress for the past several decades, the code of conduct has already been declared, the election commissions's notification said. The results of the election would be declared on September 8.  

