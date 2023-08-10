No synopsis, papers, or thesis: PhD made easy!

We contacted a private university in Rajasthan on a tip-off that the agents of a few North Indian universities were actively offering easy PhD degrees in Kerala. We spoke to one Dinesh, who introduced himself as the academic counsellor of the university.

While inviting applications for the full-time and part-time PhD programmes that began in July, the university claimed that it was recognised by the UGC and the Rajasthan government.

The university offered PhD in about 25 subjects, including Botany, Zoology, Economics, Commerce, Law, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. Mass Communication, Sociology, Psychology, History, Education, Hindi, English, and various Engineering streams. The fee for the three-year PhD programme was Rs 2.95 lakh, and the candidate should clear an entrance test.

Candidates with UGC NET, JRF, or GATE were eligible for direct entry, without sitting for the entrance test.

We told Dinesh that a friend had informed us that the university would arrange for the thesis as well. He confirmed the information. "The university will arrange a co-guide for you. The guide will prepare everything, from the synopsis to the thesis, besides ensuring the mandatory two published papers. The fee for the entire package is Rs 3.7 lakh," he said.

"You will have to visit the university three or four times for admission and submitting the thesis. If you can't wait for the entire 3.5-year duration of the course for the PhD, there is an alternative. Several scholars had discontinued during the peak COVID-19 period. You will be admitted to their vacancy. If you can find someone to prepare the thesis, you need to pay only Rs 2.95 lakh," Dinesh said, adding that several students from Kerala were researching at that university.

One country, varying fees!

Though fake certificates of several Indian universities are available, the rate varies-

Himachal Pradesh: Rs 1,00,000 - Rs 1,50,000

The fake certificate mafia operating out of Himachal Pradesh charges anywhere between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh for a degree certificate. The police had recently arrested two employees of Arni University and seized 39 fake degree certificates from them. The gang even 'issued' certificates from a defunct Karnataka university.

Maharashtra: Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000

The Maharashtra police arrested an 11-member gang that sold fake certificates ranging from Class X pass to degree two months ago. They charged Rs 60,000 for a fake Class X certificate, and the rate would go up to Rs 1 lakh for a degree certificate. Another gang arrested from Pune sold fake degree certificates for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Karnataka: Rs 1,00,000 - Rs 2,00,000

Several mafias, including those providing fake certificates to pursue courses in other states and abroad, are active in Karnataka. Most gangs are based in Bengaluru. A man arrested recently confessed that his gang alone had sold 6,800 fake certificates. Another gang that was arrested a few months ago had printed and sold about 1,000 certificates.

Haryana: Rs 5,00,00 - Rs 10,00,000

A gang that was selling original medical degree certificates was arrested in Haryana one-and-a-half months ago. Two doctors of the Council for India Medicine and its employees were among those arrested. It was found that the gang had taken cheques for Rs 10 lakh for providing MBBS certificates.

Odisha: Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000

The police confiscated fake certificates of 41 universities from a 19-member gang arrested at Balangir in Odisha. It was later revealed that they had sold 5,000 fake degree certificates. It was also found that the gang had charged up to Rs 5 lakh for B.Com and B.Tech certificates. The 'originality' of the holograms and logos on the certificates surprised even the investigators.

Sit back and enjoy

We contacted a distance education centre at Shoranur in Palakkad after coming across an advertisement that offered a postgraduate degree certificate in six months. Our first question was how could one complete the course in six months.

Pat came the reply: "Your admission will be back-dated. You will have to appear for all papers of all semesters in a single go. But this will be possible only if you have completed your graduation at least two years ago."

The centre's owner talked business when told that we had completed graduation several years ago. "We offer postgraduate courses of Periyar, Annamalai, and Bharatiyar universities. We will provide the certificate, mark lists of all four semesters, migration certificate, and necessary other documents. The total fee is Rs 65,000," he said.

When asked if it would be possible to learn the syllabus of all four semesters within six months, he offered a solution: "You need not bother about it. We will get someone to write the exam for you."

"So, is it an online examination," we further probed. "No, it is offline," he replied. "Our institute is the examination centre. But you will have to pay an extra Rs 1,000 for getting a dummy candidate to take the examination on your behalf," he explained.

On further enquiry, he said the extra amount of Rs 1,000 would cover all papers — not for an individual paper. "The university will directly issue the certificate. It's original," he added.

Fake NORKA certification

Rackets provide not only forged educational certificates to get jobs abroad but also get these certificates attested by NORKA. The fake attestation came to light after a Kollam resident, who was fired after working abroad on a fake certificate, returned home.

He approached the NORKA office, saying he had found a job in another country and the certificates needed to be attested again. For some reason, he could not get the fake attestation done.

At first look itself, the NORKA officials realised the earlier fake attestation. They informed the police, and the man was picked up from the NORKA office itself. The probe led investigators to two advocates. After the police had searched their residence, they went into hiding. The case is continuing.

Dr Quack, Class IV

The Health Department received a complaint that raised suspicion about a piles specialist at a private clinic in Thrissur. While inspecting the hospital, the health officials, too, found some amiss. They summoned the doctor who was busy with patients.

The conversation was direct. When asked about his educational qualification, the doctor had no hesitation to say, "Class 4 pass."

The 'guest' doctor, who can't read or write English, came to Kerala armed with a certificate someone had provided him. Another 'doctor', too, was arrested along with the piles specialist. But he was more qualified. He had passed Class 9.

Incidentally, these two had displayed their certificates at a height no one could read in their consultation rooms.

(Reports: Joji Simon, Jithin Jose, S P Sarath. Compilation: Ajish Muraleedharan

This is the fourth of a five-part series on the fake degree menace in Kerala.

Read Part 1: How fake degree certificate menace is wrecking Kerala’s higher education sector

Part 2: Pay and get fake degree certificate! How online rackets operate

Part 3: Certificate forgery cases remain unsolved and go cold often