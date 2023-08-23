Ganapati safety warning for labourers at crusher sparks row in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 'safety warning sign for labourers' at a crusher facility with Hindu deity Ganapati's image has sparked a row.

Selva Crusher in Adam Padi, near Nellikkaparamba, Kozhikode district, placed a poster-like notice on its office wall that depicted an image of the elephant god.

The notice reportedly said: 'please do wear a helmet, nobody can get replace(d) head like me'. The warning sign was intended, a source said, for the labourers at the facility alerting them to wear helmets during the oft-strenuous and dangerous work.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi's area wing staged a march 'in protest' and lodged a complaint at the jurisdictional police station as soon as the news emerged.

The outfit claimed the poster was in poor taste and an insult to the deity Ganapati.

Police stopped the march, which started from Nellikkaparambu, on its way to the crusher in Adam Padi. "If the police do not conduct a proper enquiry into the issue, the agitation will be intensified," said advocate K V Rajeesh, district secretary of the outfit.

