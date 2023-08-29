Cyberbullying: Achu Oommen files complaint; family offers wholehearted support

Achu Oommen, daughter of late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, has filed a complaint against a former employee at the Secretariat on the charge of cyberbullying.

Achu had taken to social media the other day claiming she was being subjected to cyber attacks from several people on social media over her profession as a luxury content creator.

The complaint has been filed with the Poojappura Police in Thiruvananthapuram. Besides, she has also filed complaints with the Kerala Women's Commission and the Election Commission.

Achu's brother, Chandy Oommen, is contesting in the bypoll at Puthuppally necessitated by the death of their father, who was a two-time chief minister of Kerala. The bypoll is on September 5.

We stand alongside Achu: Family

Meanwhile, her husband Leejo Philip posted on social media that Achu has the wholehearted support from him and their children.

"From the outset, I've supported her with unwavering pride and respect. Her achievements reflect her tireless dedication and creativity.

"The unjust accusations she faces are untrue; Achu's success is a result of her genuine efforts and ethical approach. My children and I have and always will stand alongside my wife with great pride as she pursues her passion as content creator," said Philip.