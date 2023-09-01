With 86% rain deficit Kerala records the driest August ever

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has been witnessing an odd southwest monsoon this year. The State which is famed for copious rains experienced the driest August in its history this time as it received only six centimetres rainfall against the normal average of 42.6 cm in the month, a deficit of nearly 86 per cent. This is when August witnessed the maximum rainfall in the previous years.

The previous lowest rainfall in August was 18.2 cm in 1911.

From June 1 to August 31 (Thursday), there was a 48% deficiency in rainfall in the state this year. The state received only 91.16 cm rainfall against 174.6 cm which it was supposed to get.

Drought likely

As rain recedes the State may be heading towards drought. In this scenario water conservation should be a priority.

As per the Central guidelines, 55 litres of water is to be given per day per person. However, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is implementing water supply schemes in the state estimating it at a rate of 100 litres per person per day considering the characteristics of the water use of Keralites. People should make it a habit to keep water use within this limit.

How to curtail use of water

Don't use your home connection for other purposes



Be vigilant against misuse and water theft.

Use public taps only for domestic purposes.

Avoid bathing animals at public taps as well as washing vehicles, clothes, and utensils.

Remember, the use of household water connections for agricultural purposes, building construction, etc. is punishable.