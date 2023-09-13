Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nipah outbreak: More wards declared containment zones in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2023 02:56 PM IST
Two individuals from Maruthonkara's Kallad and Ayancheri's Mangalad have died of Nipah in Kozhikode district. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In an effort to prevent the spread of Nipah virus, district authorities on Wednesday declared more containment zones.

The District collector declared more wards of 8 panchayats as containment zones after releasing a contact list of 702 people.

Containment zones

Villiappally panchayat - wards 3,4,5, 6,7

Purameri panchayat - wards 13

Ayancheri panchayat- wards 1,2,3,4,5, 12.13,14,15

Maruthonkara panchayat - wards 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14

Thiruvallur panchayat- ward 1,2,20

Kuttiady panchayat- 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10

Kayakkodi panchayat- 5,6,7,8,9

Kavilumpara panchayat- 2,10,11,12,13,14,15,16

RELATED ARTICLES

There will be no entry into or exit from containment zones. Each ward will be barricaded and only essential shops will be allowed to function. Banks, schools and anganwadis will be closed in the area until further notice.

District authorities on Wednesday revealed that at least 702 people are in the contact list of the Nipah patients in the district. While there are 371 people in the contact list of the first person, there are 281 people in the contact list of the second person and 50 people in the contact list of the child undergoing treatment.  

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.