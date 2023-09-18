Man dies after speeding bus rear-ends bike in Kannur

Kannur: A 45-year-old man was killed after the bike he was riding was hit by a speeding private bus at Paralil near Koothuparamb here on Monday.

The deceased is Vinod C V, of Deepam house, Kuzhiyilpeedika, Mambaram near Thalassery.

According to police, the mishap occurred around 11.30 am.

"The bus was en route to Koothuparamb from Thalassery and the two-wheeler was also moving in the same direction. In a bid to overtake the two-wheeler, the bus rear-ended the bike. Vinod was knocked off the bike upon impact and suffered grievous injuries to the head,” said a police officer.

Though people in the area rushed Vinod to the Koothuparamb Taluk hospital, his life could not be saved. The body was handed over to his relatives after postmortem.

The Koothuparamb police registered a case in the incident.