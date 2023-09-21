Migrant labourer booked for assaulting Malappuram boy

Malappuram: Thenhipalam police have filed a case against a migrant labourer for assaulting and injuring a Class 6 student M S Aswin on Thursday.

Police said the migrant labour, Salman, was booked on the complaints of the child's parents Sunilkumar and Vasantha.

The incident tookplace on September 2. Police said Salman assaulted the boy in rage after the tyre that Aswin was playing with hit him.

Aswin is currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital with injuries suffered from the attack.

"We have registered an FIR based on a complaint received from the child's parents. The search is on to find the accused," said Thenhipalam police.

